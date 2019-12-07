How can USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue espouse cutting food stamps for hundreds of thousands in real need, while also advocating for tens of billions of dollars in "tariff relief" to American farmers due to Trump's quixotic tariff war fallout? If cutting food for the poor is supposed to make them more self-sufficient and stronger, why does this logic not apply to our farmer?. The majority of the farm tariff subsidies go to large corporate farms, not to small family farms. The amount saved by cutting food stamps is miniscule in comparison to the uncontested tariff handouts. I guess the USDA has a powerful lobby and the poor have none.
Donna Strain
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.