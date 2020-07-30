Letter: Fool

Yes, I am a fool. I am a fool for not getting off my butt to protest against the current administration’s actions. A fool for not donating to organizations trying to clean and save our planet. A fool for not supporting candidates who I believe in. A fool for criticizing our president without laying out in excruciating detail his lies, illegalities, crass behavior, whore-mongering, racism, misogynism, etc. Yes, I am a fool for thinking all Americans are reasonable enough to realize wearing a mask in a pandemic is the prudent, polite, and patriotic thing to do. I admit it, I’ve been foolish.
carl foster
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
