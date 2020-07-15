Letter: Fooled Again
View Comments

Letter: Fooled Again

No one should be surprised at America’s spiraling coronavirus cases and the continuing self-hypnosis that permits this growing tragedy. Once again experts and science thrown aside in service to the political needs of the empty vessel, our current Advertising Executive of America.

Despite the passing of many decades Americans have not learned the basic lessons of demanding and creating a fair and sustainable society. Instead, once again, as in the old lies of ‘trickle down economics’, ‘we see light at the end of the tunnel’, and ‘weapons of mass destruction’, we are prey to the current empty vessel’s lies, threats, blackmailing, and failures.

Any hope for change is lost when our past shows such eager willingness to capitulate to the soft mumble and twaddle of fools with a purpose.

Eric Phelps

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Covid-19

It cannot have gone unnoticed that during the current spike in Covid-19 cases that now Pima County accounts for only about one-tenth as many c…

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: One of our letter writers has a bone to pick with LD11 state Rep. Mark Finchem, saying the local rep is out of touch and in the pocket of the Trump administration.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News