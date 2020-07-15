Letter: Fooled Again

No one should be surprised at America’s spiraling coronavirus cases and the continuing self-hypnosis that permits this growing tragedy. Once again experts and science thrown aside in service to the political needs of the empty vessel, our current Advertising Executive of America.
Despite the passing of many decades Americans have not learned the basic lessons of demanding and creating a fair and sustainable society. Instead, once again, as in the old lies of ‘trickle down economics’, ‘we see light at the end of the tunnel’, and ‘weapons of mass destruction’, we are prey to the current empty vessel’s lies, threats, blackmailing, and failures.
Any hope for change is lost when our past shows such eager willingness to capitulate to the soft mumble and twaddle of fools with a purpose.
Eric Phelps
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
