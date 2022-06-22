Letter: Fooling America

Trump-world Conservatives in government, media, industry, “religion” are on the warpath. They are going after Black Lives Matter and Critical Race Theory, movements with much to teach America about history and policy. They are going after gay, lesbian and transgender couples, individuals and their families. They disparage primary public education, readying themselves to attack universities. They are poised to dismantle our National Park system because reputable geology, astronomy, evolutionary biology, ecology are “givens.” They daily thwart all attempts at long term ecological responsibility and wisdom.