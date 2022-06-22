 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Fooling America

Trump-world Conservatives in government, media, industry, “religion” are on the warpath. They are going after Black Lives Matter and Critical Race Theory, movements with much to teach America about history and policy. They are going after gay, lesbian and transgender couples, individuals and their families. They disparage primary public education, readying themselves to attack universities. They are poised to dismantle our National Park system because reputable geology, astronomy, evolutionary biology, ecology are “givens.” They daily thwart all attempts at long term ecological responsibility and wisdom.

Today’s Conservatives are the southern Confederacy gone national. This has been their strategy at least since Brown vs. Board of Education, Goldwater, Nixon, Reagan. Where did all the White slaveholding/Jim Crow/patriarchy evil go when a Civil War and national decisions temporarily disarmed it? It went underground, organizing and waiting for demagogues to incite, rally, and harvest. They are fooling America.

Ron Rude

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

