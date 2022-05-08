 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Football and Prayer

John Crisp, like most anti faith journalists, completely misses the mark in his criticism of the Supreme Court case of Kennedy v Bremerton School District. Kennedy’s attempt to get his job back has more to do with what is right about high school sports and less about advocating a religion.

Christianity is less a religion and more about faith. His guidance of his players in prayer gives them a calm place to go to after a rigorous game and find peace in an otherwise tumultuous life for many teens.

If it’s ok for teachers and administrators to instruct children on sexuality and orientation what’s wrong with a teacher or coach leading a quiet team prayer after a game for those willing to participate?

Tom Peña

Northwest side

