Letter: Football player boycott
Letter: Football player boycott

Perhaps the time has finally come to evaluate the role of university sports, most especially football and basketball. The players are supposedly students first and athletes second. Hardly. The reality is many top tier universities are minor leagues for professional football and basketball teams. Additionally they have become big businesses, sources of revenue for the university at the expense of higher education for the players. Also some players believe they are special, not students, and frequently behave as though they are above laws of the schools and communities. Lastly, some top tier schools and/or coaches and players have succumbed to the temptations of money from unethical members of the professional sports community.

Let the athletes with the skills go professional from high school, either to the big leagues or farm clubs, allowing the universities to focus on their primary objectives, education. Regarding the football players who are demanding special considerations or they will boycott - let them go.

LEE DAPPER

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

