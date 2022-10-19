 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: For Freedom

You cannot say you are for freedom and then vote to ban abortions and support authoritarians. The Republicans will demand votes to support the richest 1% in this country so we know how Juan Ciscomani will vote on abortion and taxes.

Kirsten Engel has served in the state legislature for years and we know that she is for the will, and the freedom, of the people.

In our house, the choice is plain and simple: Kirsten Engel for Congress.

Paul Mercer

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

