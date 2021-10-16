Letter: For Joe, it was all a phony facade

During the campaign, Joe Biden presented himself as a competent moderate, someone who could unite America, grow the economy and restore our supposed frayed foreign relations. He promised a return to normalcy. However, once in office, Biden totally aligned with the leftist side of his party. Open borders, a massive tax/spending bill, mandating divisive CRT in schools, etc. He presented himself as expert on foreign policy having spent decades in the U.S. Senate and eights years as Vice President under Obama. in 2009, he politically oversaw the withdrawal of 150,000 troops from Iraq, which he had voted to invade in 2002, to satisfy Obama's campaign promise. That retreat created a void for ISIS to develop and wreak murderous havoc in both Syria and Iraq. Biden's bungling of Afghanistan, alienating ally France and allowing America to be invaded by over a million illegal entrants are more proof of his foreign policy incompetence. Biden's vaccine employer/employee mandates are retarding economic growth, proof of his domestic policy incompetence.
Darrin Styles
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.