Letter: For the People Act Will Not Limit Valid Innovations

John C Fortier’s opinion on the For the People Act Makes a number of factual errors. The most obvious is equating state measures with bipartisanship efforts. The voting restrictions passed by State legislatures this year have certainly not been bipartisan. They come from partisan legislators pushing through ill considered restrictions based on Trump's lies. Second, these are not small incremental measures. Is the Texas measure to reduce evidence for partisan legislators to overturn voter decisions a small change? Is supplanting state election officials with partisan legislative appointees small? Fortier confuses limiting the geography of change with the scope of the change.
Should we have an umbrella that provide the same level of protection for voter rights in both Arizona and Texas? The lessons of the 2020 election are very clear. If we want high voter participation and integrity, we need an overall set of regulations that supports equal access to all Americans. We should not, as Mr. Fortier suggests, support state experiments with voter suppression as the alternative.
Thomas Walsh
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.