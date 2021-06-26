 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: For the people act
View Comments

Letter: For the people act

  • Comments

Re: the June 23 article "GOP filibuster halts voting bill."

On June 22,2021 A GOP filibuster halts the people act that restores the right to vote. The GOP is at it again to deny free and fair elections and the right to vote without interference. Amendments to the constitution covering the right to vote are 14, 15, 19, 24, and 26. As stated in these amendments "CONGRESS SHALL HAVE THE POWER TO ENFORCE THESE ARTICLES BY LEGISLATION THESE RIGHT CANNOT BE DENIED OR ABRIDGED BY THE UNITED STATES OR AND STATE". the Democrats in congress were right to summit legislation called the 'for the people act' since states were denying the right to vote by various means. The GOP claims that the act was a takeover or state rights in elections. The Democrats were correct with this bill to preserve the right to vote and defend democracy. The GOP real concern is that this bill cost them elections.

Herman Klap

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "The Shot"

This is an open letter to all the anti-vac people out there. I am old enough to remember when we eliminated Polio because everyone got treated…

Letters to the Editor June 22
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 22

  • Updated

OPINION: Immigration reform, frustration with Gov. Doug Ducey and Bishops condemning President Biden are the topics of the day — join the discussion, submit a letter to the editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News