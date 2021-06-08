Letter: For the People

Apparently, we need to codify in law that voting is an inalienable right of every citizen. Because the Republicans don’t think this is a good idea for them, they are doing everything they can to make voting tedious, difficult, and for some people impossible. And once voting is over, the Republicans want to be able to overturn the results of elections they don’t like.
Republicans have been braying about rampant voter fraud for decades but have never been able to prove it because it exists erratically in extremely small numbers. Currently, there is a problem, and it consists of a systematic, coordinated effort at election fraud by Republicans. Republicans in Arizona (and others if they follow in Arizona’s crazy, poor-loser path), are conducting what they call an audit, but is really, according to all the election experts, an incompetent sideshow trying to disenfranchise voters. The purpose: nullify the votes of the voters of Maricopa County. That is election fraud.
Pass S.1 For the People
K.E.S. Donahue Donahue
Foothills
