Letter: For the People

Re: the Aug. 25 article "For the People Act is not dead yet."
I appreciated Damon Effingham's guest opinion on the "For the People Act" in Wednesday's paper. He urged Democratic Senators to reform the filibuster so that this important bill can succeed in protecting the voting rights of everyone.
Earlier this month, several other Catholic Sisters and I delivered a letter to Mark Kelly's office in Tucson that contained 3,685 signatures from Sisters around the country requesting that the Senate pass this bill. (Kyrsten Sinema's office did not respond to our request to deliver a copy of the letter to her.) The letter was also delivered in Washington to President Biden and Senate leader Schumer. Protecting voting rights is not a partisan issue. It is a disgrace for our democracy that Republican Senators want to block that effort.
Sister Karen Berry
Midtown
