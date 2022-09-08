Letter: For the Record

As Aaron Judge (54 homers as of today) approaches Roger Maris' single season home run record (61 in 1961), some clarification is warranted. Barry Bonds, Mark Maguire and Sammy Sosa all have hit more than 61 homers in a single season. However all three have been investigated and caught for steroid use and other PEDs. Ergo; Roger Maris' record of 61 homers should be the benchmark to a Purist of the game. Records achieved on drugs should not count in baseball or any other sport. 61 homers in a season is the record for people who still believe in the integrity of baseball. Go for it Judge!