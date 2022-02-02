Letter: For Want of a Nail or a Vote

If I remember right, there was a quotation by Benjamin Franklin that went as follows:
For want of a nail, a shoe was lost.
For want of a shoe a horse was lost.
For want of a horse a rider was lost.
For want of a rider a battle was lost.
For want of a battle a kingdom was lost.
For today I think it should be rephrased as follows:
For want of a vote a voting rights bill was lost.
For want of a voting rights bill a midterm was lost.
For want of a midterm the house and senate were lost.
For want of a house and senate a presidency was lost.
For want of a presidency democracy was lost.
Kyrsten Sinema is that vote. If our democracy is lost, it will be on her shoulders. Remember that when it comes time to vote.
Willaim Brandt
Oro Valley
