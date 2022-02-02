 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: For Want of a Nail or a Vote
View Comments

Letter: For Want of a Nail or a Vote

  • Comments

If I remember right, there was a quotation by Benjamin Franklin that went as follows:

For want of a nail, a shoe was lost.

For want of a shoe a horse was lost.

For want of a horse a rider was lost.

For want of a rider a battle was lost.

For want of a battle a kingdom was lost.

For today I think it should be rephrased as follows:

For want of a vote a voting rights bill was lost.

For want of a voting rights bill a midterm was lost.

For want of a midterm the house and senate were lost.

For want of a house and senate a presidency was lost.

For want of a presidency democracy was lost.

Kyrsten Sinema is that vote. If our democracy is lost, it will be on her shoulders. Remember that when it comes time to vote.

Willaim Brandt

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Guns & Safety

If State Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) believes concealed weapons are a good way to keep college students safer, why doesn’t the Senator …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News