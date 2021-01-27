Letter: For what it’s worth

As I read the Sunday paper and saw the article that the US Congress was again considering legislation to regulate elections across the country, I paused and reflected on what occurs with an election that has 50 referees with their own stand alone systems. A state based system places responsibility for election security and election fairness within the branches of government of each state. The States certify their own results. Like Arizona in 2020, when our republican Governor and our democratic Secretary of State set down together and said here’s our results. A national system, while uniform, would lodge such powers in the federal government with some form of election czar reporting to whichever national party is holding power. Thanks to our founders who had the inspired foresight to disperse power because they knew firsthand the dangers inherent in central governments. And what an unexpected bonus that in this digital age any foreign actor has to attempt to intervene in fifty different systems instead of one.
K.C. Stanford
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.