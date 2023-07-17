The Biden administration's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued new gasoline and diesel vehicle emissions regulations that will begin in 2027. The regulations are so stringent that vehicle manufacturers will not be able to meet them or not attempt to meet them because of the costs involved. This will force people into buying unwanted and costly Electric Vehicles (EV). Obviously the Inflation Reduction Act that included $7,000 in monetary incentives to buy EVs has not worked. The average EV costs over $64,000. They take a long time to fully charge and have less driving range. Most of the raw materials used to make EV batteries come from China and are toxic to the environment. Insurance rates for EVs are higher. I think these regulations are discriminatory and racist against financially deprived communities. How will low income folks afford to buy one? I am tired of the Biden administration forcing unwanted and expensive climate dictates onto me, that I believe will have little to no impact on the climate.