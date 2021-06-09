Letter: Foreign aid to the US

Dear Editor,
The shrinking middle class, limited number of jobs that will support a family, and the public health crisis may all have contributed to some of the extreme behavior in the US.
An indication of the change is that an international aid group, Doctors without Borders, has been supporting three vaccination sites in Brooklyn, New York. The aid group has also come to assist local health organizations in Puerto Rico. We are more accustomed to sending help abroad rather than having an international aid group come in to assist local health organizations and to help vaccinate vulnerable people.
I am grateful that Doctors without Borders have stepped in but feel embarrassed that one of the wealthiest countries in the world needs an international aid group to assist us in meeting the needs for our residents with COVID vaccinations and care.
Mary Sasse
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.