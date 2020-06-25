Letter: Foreign foes and friends awaiting Biden to be President

Our foreign adversaries, even NATO allies, are hoping that Joe Biden becomes President. It was Joe who said that China was not our "competition" and his son Hunter did lucrative business deals there. Russia eagerly awaits Biden, as the previous administration caved to their objections to deploying a scheduled ballistic missile system in eastern Europe. Obama and Biden had a weak response to Russia's invasion of the Crimea, and their initial response to Russia's meddling in our elections was to tell Putin to just "cut it out." Iran is awaiting BIden to lift Trump's economic sanctions and maybe be given billions again. North Korea is waiting for Biden hoping he will reverse Trump's harsh economic sanctions and return to the previous administration's policy of "strategic patience" essentially ignoring them. NATO cannot wait for Biden to end Trump's demands that they pay pledged amounts of GDP to militarily defend themselves. Last, under Obama and Biden, our military was depleted, and our foreign adversaries are eager for that to happen again.
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!