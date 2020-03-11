Letter: Foreign Influence of Political Campaigns
The Russians are out of line. But they don’t influence America’s affairs nearly as much as multinational corporations. There are a handful of companies in the S&P 500 with no foreign business. As a group, though, those 500 corporations generate approximately 43% of their revenue outside the United States. If foreign influence of American elections is against the law, those companies and any other organization with international interests should be precluded from donating to American politicians, parties, and PACs.

Walter Ramsley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

