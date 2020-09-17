Letter: Forest Raking Can Not Prevent Climate Disasters

When the president of the United States declares that the wildfires consuming blue states along the west coast are caused by mismanagement, perhaps someone should tell him that federal government owns and controls much of that land. In California alone, nearly 58% of forestland is owned by the federal government; only 3% by the state of California. That would make forest management in California primarily the job of the federal government, and therefore, his administration. Americans on the west coast are suffering from a climate disaster that no amount of forest raking could have prevented.
Linda Stanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
