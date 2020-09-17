 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Forest Raking Can Not Prevent Climate Disasters
View Comments

Letter: Forest Raking Can Not Prevent Climate Disasters

When the president of the United States declares that the wildfires consuming blue states along the west coast are caused by mismanagement, perhaps someone should tell him that federal government owns and controls much of that land. In California alone, nearly 58% of forestland is owned by the federal government; only 3% by the state of California. That would make forest management in California primarily the job of the federal government, and therefore, his administration. Americans on the west coast are suffering from a climate disaster that no amount of forest raking could have prevented.

Linda Stanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News