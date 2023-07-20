Tucson residents are among the millions of Americans whose health is at risk from drinking tap water contaminated with “forever chemicals,” or PFAS, exceeding proposed EPA standards.

Senator Mark Kelly sits on the Environment and Public Works Committee that is considering legislation regarding the management of PFAS. However, there is a danger that the bill may be amended to include liability exemptions for certain industries that contribute to water pollution. Some senators want to "carve out" favored industries from Superfund remediation program liability for PFAS and undermine the "polluter pays" law.

Congress has never exempted any chemical or other industry from Superfund liability. Doing so would be unjustified, prolong health risks from PFAS, and invite additional industries to demand exemptions from this bedrock environmental law.

Please urge Senator Kelly to oppose any legislation creating a "liability loophole" for PFAS contamination that would compromise the "polluter pays" law, increase chemical pollution, and further endanger all Tucsonans.

Joseph Alexander, served as Deputy Assistant Administrator for Science at EPA from 1994 to 1998

Oro Valley