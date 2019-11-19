Wow, the" Forever Trumpers" should stop complaining, at least for a while. They controlled the comment section in Sunday's paper. Good for the Star, giving them their do. I must say, between the "lame stream" media and "deep state" they sure have their talking points down. My worry is what they don't talk about. Dare we talk about "the Donald" from what we know? The fact that he's a misogynist, no dispute. The fact that his policies ripped lives apart at the boarder, no dispute. The fact that he's a white supremacist, as was his father, no dispute. The fact that by holding Congressional approved funding to Ukraine, for his personal "politics", thousands of Ukrainians lost their lives, no dispute. The fact that he tried to intimidate an Ambassador, at the Impeachment Inquiry (not trial) last Friday, no dispute. Does morality even matter to these "Forever Trumpers"? Doesn't seem to, and that should be the most concerning fact of all.
Mary Bradley
Midtown
