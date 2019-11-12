Forget quid pro quo. Call it what it is - Bribery. Read 18 United States Code, Sections 201(b)(2)(A&C). Trump, a public official, sought something of value, an investigation into a domestic political rival, in exchange for not continuing to interfere with disbursement of congressionally appropriated military aid. The Constitution specifically states that the President “shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
Rick Jones
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.