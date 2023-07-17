Henry Louis Gates Jr's PBS program Finding Your Roots is a wonderful US history lesson--even when the people featured are not your relatives. To a personality, all are humbled and proud of their family's struggles, accomplishments and ethnic diversity. And all are proud when viewers learn of their personal history.

I wish I could say the same for Ron DeSantis, 3rd generation Italian with roots from southern Italy, whom if his current policy ideas were now in place, would mean his own family would not have been permitted into this country. And what's with Clarence Thomas? He readily admits affirmative action helped him but seems to be blind to his own history and others with similar stories. And then there is Juan Ciscomani, living "The American Dream" but wanting to make it hard for Dreamers. For some, once on the other side of the wall they want to kick down the very ladders that helped them.