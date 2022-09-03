Letter: Forgive Student Loans

Isn't it wonderful that the Government now has the money to forgive many many thousands of dollars in student loans. Oh, I forgot, the Government has no money of its own but only has what we all pay in taxes, When I went to college I worked a full time job and went to night school to get though it. The thought of the Government or anyone else paying for part or all of what I owed really never occurred to me. I guess I was just old fashioned and thought that whatever bills I incur I should be responsible for. Why not have he Government pay the bills up front so that the student has absolutely no pressure. Those of you who believe that Uncle Sugar is going to do the right thing and take care of us all are living in a dreamworld. If I run up a bill I need to pay for it, so should you.