Letter: Forgotten group in "Roll Call"
The letter "Roll Call for the unvaccinated" provided a list of groups who are resisting vaccination, and the reasons why. Pretty accurate, but one significant group was left out - those with a political axe to grind. Many are still embracing the original words and messaging of Donald Trump - "its a hoax, it will disappear, it's like the flu, kids don't get it" etc. As did Trump, some conservatives are still promoting quack cures and ineffective drugs. (Horse wormer, anyone?) Though the ex-president is now saying "take the vaccine", his prior words and messaging have done a great disservice to public health and have done much to keep this pandemic alive and well. How unfortunate many still buy into that dangerous and false messaging, keeping us from vanquishing the virus and getting back to some degree of normalcy.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

