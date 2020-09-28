 Skip to main content
Letter: Forgotten War
The Star recently published a special letter from a veteran of the Korean War. This beautiful remembrance evoked in me, deep emotions of pride, respect and also regret. Pride for the sense of duty and honor those men showed in answering the call to serve. Respect for the bravery and valor they demonstrated under terrible conditions. There is as well, an emptiness and regret for the loss of these men for their families. As examples of the very best our country can produce, their loss is shared by all of us. We owe them thanks. These men were not " suckers" or losers". It is beyond imagination that even one person would vote to reelect a President who issued those slanders.

Gary Susko

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

