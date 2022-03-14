 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Fork in the Road
Letter: Fork in the Road

The war in Ukraine is not about communism or capitalism or socialism. It is about fascism-the ideology that calls for a centralized autocratic government led by a dictator, severe economic and social regimentation, forcible suppression of opposition that favors state over individual, and conquering of weaker nations. Sound familiar?

It appears that the world is at a crossroads now. Do we choose freedom or do we choose subjugation? It shocked me in 2018 when the POTUS spoke with such envy about Kim Jong-Un saying "He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same."

Be aware that, under Fascism, the "little guys" have no worth. And they are encouraged to "turn in" those who don't obey. If we do not stop it where it is, we are all at risk. I support stopping Putin at the border of Ukraine by any means NOW because he will not stop there.

Cindy Soffrin

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

