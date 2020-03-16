Letter: form your Conscience
View Comments

Letter: form your Conscience

(re "Many Catholics still confused about voting," March 9): Each of us is responsible for our own moral conscience. The Conference of Catholic Bishops Voting Guidelines are certainly superceded by the official Catechism of the Catholic Church, and by the words of Jesus himself. "Man has the right to act in conscience and in freedom so as personally to make moral decisions. Nor must he be prevented from acting according to his conscience, especially in religious matters" (Catechism of the Catholic Church, paragraph 1781). Responsible voting requires us to form our consciences on many issues, not just one issue. Jesus asks us (Matthew 25): have we fed the hungry, welcomed the stranger, clothed the naked, visited the prisoner? Over this past weekend, out parish asked us to spiritually adopt, and name, an unborn child. I will do so, and in addition, adopt and name a migrant, a prisoner, an abused elder, and a hungry child. And I will carry them ALL in my heart when I go to vote.

Carolyn Ancell

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Coronavirus

Much as I love the Tucson Festival of Books, I think it is extremely irresponsible not to cancel it this year. With thousands of people coming…

Local-issues

Letter: One Woman in White

A man at a crowded meeting stared and scowled at me. There could be many reasons for his disapproval. I like to think it was my white attire a…

Local-issues

Letter: Pedestrian Safety

I continue to read about pedestrians being injured and killed by drivers. Then I read an article from the local police or sheriff about how we…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News