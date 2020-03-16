Letter: form your Conscience

(re "Many Catholics still confused about voting," March 9): Each of us is responsible for our own moral conscience. The Conference of Catholic Bishops Voting Guidelines are certainly superceded by the official Catechism of the Catholic Church, and by the words of Jesus himself. "Man has the right to act in conscience and in freedom so as personally to make moral decisions. Nor must he be prevented from acting according to his conscience, especially in religious matters" (Catechism of the Catholic Church, paragraph 1781). Responsible voting requires us to form our consciences on many issues, not just one issue. Jesus asks us (Matthew 25): have we fed the hungry, welcomed the stranger, clothed the naked, visited the prisoner? Over this past weekend, out parish asked us to spiritually adopt, and name, an unborn child. I will do so, and in addition, adopt and name a migrant, a prisoner, an abused elder, and a hungry child. And I will carry them ALL in my heart when I go to vote.
Carolyn Ancell
Oro Valley
