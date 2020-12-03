Letter: Former Republican

I've always considered myself a moderate Republican in the mold of our former senator John McCain. Unfortunately there is no longer a place for people like me in the Republican Party of 2020. I changed my registration to Independent in 2018 and will soon be changing it to Democrat. The final straw was the refusal of the so called leaders of the Republican Party to stand up to Trump and acknowledge that Joe Biden won the election. It's bad enough that the chief narcissist can't admit defeat, but when the leaders of his Party follow suit it is disgraceful. It is shameful the example our leaders are showing to our children and grandchildren.
Mel McIntyre
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
