 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Former Republican
View Comments

Letter: Former Republican

I've always considered myself a moderate Republican in the mold of our former senator John McCain. Unfortunately there is no longer a place for people like me in the Republican Party of 2020. I changed my registration to Independent in 2018 and will soon be changing it to Democrat. The final straw was the refusal of the so called leaders of the Republican Party to stand up to Trump and acknowledge that Joe Biden won the election. It's bad enough that the chief narcissist can't admit defeat, but when the leaders of his Party follow suit it is disgraceful. It is shameful the example our leaders are showing to our children and grandchildren.

Mel McIntyre

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: From comic critiques to fire fighter feats, this grab bag mail bag of Letters to the Editor has something from every flavor of reader, just in time for the holiday season!

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Voter Fraud

  • Updated

Over the past several weeks, we have heard on a daily basis unsupported claims of voter fraud. Why did this fraud only occur in heavily Democr…

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Christy

No matter how Supervisor Steve Christy rationalizes it, his vote against certification of recent Pima County election results is a direct slap…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News