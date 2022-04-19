Letter: Former USAG Barr says asylum system being abused

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, who served in the Trump administration, recently stated in an interview that our asylum system is being abused, that most coming here are economic refugees, and get coached on saying that they have been persecuted. He also said that these people know what they are doing. Whatever opinion you have of Barr, I believe that he is absolutely correct. I believe people coming across the border think they have a green light to come under the Biden administration, and that will increase after Title 42 ends next month. I believe they get schooled by smugglers, social media, friends and relatives on what to say to the Border Patrol when claiming asylum. Our asylum system is being abused and I believe Biden, DHS Secretary Mayorkas and the new CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus know and could care less as they are of the same open borders cloth. I think it is all about bringing in future Democrat voters ensuring Democrat political power and control.