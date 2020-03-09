Letter: FORMERLY THE HOME OF THE BRAVE
Letter: FORMERLY THE HOME OF THE BRAVE

In the past, Americans could rightly claim to live in the "home of the brave." Not so, today. Everything seems to frighten Americans. Corona virus is not the Black Plague. Yet Americans, our institutions and companies are excessively fearful. Perhaps that reflects the decisions of many millions of voters who in 2016 elected an unmitigated coward as president. Americans want protection above else. Above brotherhood and kindness, above freedom. We ask "what can the government do to protect us? We are fearful of taking responsibility for our own actions, blame others and look outward for salvation. Perhaps, as the saying went "the only thing that we have to fear is fear itself." In any case, I'm moving on with my life, fearlessly.

Dennis Winsten

Northeast side

