Letter: Fortress Trump
View Comments

Letter: Fortress Trump

It’s long been known that Trump was too scared to fight alongside my fellow infantrymen in Vietnam. We’ve seen how he compensates for his lack of courage by bullying, bloviating and playacting as a tough guy.

Now the White House has been surrounded by new fences, concrete barriers, additional armed patrols, along with sharpshooters and military personal. This effectively turned what used to be “The People’s House” into Fortress Trump.

It’s clear that this small, pretentious man is still scared. This time it’s not the North Vietnamese Army he fears, but protesting American citizens, the vast majority of whom are peacefully exercising their constitutional right to protest

It’s just the latest manifestation of the man who has never had the interest or competence to lead our country. Let’s hope that the protesters who are voters will also exercise another vital constitutional right in November.

Dan Gipple

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News