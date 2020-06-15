Letter: Fortress Trump

It’s long been known that Trump was too scared to fight alongside my fellow infantrymen in Vietnam. We’ve seen how he compensates for his lack of courage by bullying, bloviating and playacting as a tough guy.
Now the White House has been surrounded by new fences, concrete barriers, additional armed patrols, along with sharpshooters and military personal. This effectively turned what used to be “The People’s House” into Fortress Trump.
It’s clear that this small, pretentious man is still scared. This time it’s not the North Vietnamese Army he fears, but protesting American citizens, the vast majority of whom are peacefully exercising their constitutional right to protest
It’s just the latest manifestation of the man who has never had the interest or competence to lead our country. Let’s hope that the protesters who are voters will also exercise another vital constitutional right in November.
Dan Gipple
Southeast side
