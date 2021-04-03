Letter: Forward Thinking

It appears that half of the U.S. Senate and a large part of the House of Representatives want to return to the 1950s, and some are willing to see our Constitutional government destroyed in order to achieve going backwards. Our own current U.S. House of Representatives Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Andy Biggs has become the chief proponent of the burn-it-all-down philosophy.
Unless we come together as “Americans” (remember that red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in His sight), and demand tax dollars be spent on education, infrastructure, health care, and especially creation of new jobs, we will be left behind.
Let’s not let the GOP turn the U.S. into a Fascist society and take away our voting rights, heritage, and our standing on the world stage. And thank you Delta & Coca Cola for speaking up in Georgia.
Janet Pipes
Northwest side
