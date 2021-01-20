 Skip to main content
Letter: Forward, "Wagons Ho!"
Letter: Forward, "Wagons Ho!"

We must move on, to find peace, unity, health, & hope. I pray that we all as a nation can find the common goals of safety, sanity, truth, justice, and sincerity towards our fellow man.

We must sow and grow the seeds of decency, respect, pride, & honor in ourselves and in each other as well as in the laws of our democracy. Our country and our future depend on setting these examples for all future generations.

Humbly, I pray for this new administration to have our support and our confidence so that we can overcome all obstacles by putting forth everything that we can give of our great American strength & fortitude.

Janice Campos

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

