Mr. Carran hits the mark. If you do not believe the opinion, then read the DOD report from 2019 stating climate change is a National Security Threat. At least 79 US facilities are threatened. The health effects of pollution are very high. One report suggests burning fossil fuels costs about $800 billion/year in America. This cost is over $2000/citizen/year in health-related costs. A report this week in Time magazine about heat-related illness, injuries, and death. An estimated around 50,000 illnesses and injuries are created by extreme heat. What can be done? First, Congress can pass the PROVE IT Act (S1863) to investigate the costs of pollution. Second, reintroduce and pass the Forest Act prohibiting importing products from countries where deforestation occurs illegally. Third, pass clean energy permit reform to rapidly build the electric grid of the future. Senators Kelly and Sinema, and Representative Ciscomani need to take bold action in our overheating State.