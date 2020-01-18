Letter: Founding Father George Mason During 1775 Debate

"No point is of more importance than that the right of impeachment should be continued. Shall any man be above Justice? Above all shall that man be above it, who can commit the most extensive injustice?...Shall the man who has practiced corruption and by that means procured his appointment in the first instance, be suffered to escape punishment, by repeating his guilt?"
His remarks were followed by Edmund Randolph who urged "The Executive will have great opportunity's of abusing his power; particularly in time of war when the military force, and in some respects the public money will be in his hands."
These words from Philadelphia 1775 ought to be the guide for all Senators but most particularly Sen. Martha McSally who have forgotten all of our foundations in total devotion to the very corrupt incumbent our founding fathers most feared.
Robert Cozad
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.