Letter: Four -- Zero

Just in case you missed it, here's the Trump Extravaganza a.k.a. Republican National Convention in brief. Four nights of paeans to the President with nary a happy warrior in sight or sound. And an update of Make America Great Again: Make America Afraid of Them. And oh yes, very little mask wearing or social distancing whenever there was an audience, especially in the sacrilegious spectacle on the people's White House lawn.
Frank Bergen
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
