Letter: Four-Day Work Week

As an MPH student, I understand the impact of work related stress on the public's wellbeing. We would see improvement of productivity and staff’s overall health with shorten work weeks. People that are overworked and not compensated adequately, may lose interest in their current position. As a result, they are less likely to perform their job responsibilities sufficiently. With a four-day work week, it is more likely that individuals will be productive and more fulfilled with their job with an additional day to rest or conduct personal activities. Not only does a four-day week increase productivity, staff’s mental and physical health is improved. With an increase of work-related stress, several individuals will experience mental health issues such as depression and anxiety. An increase of mental health issues can also lead to chronic health conditions. As a result, there will be an increase of absent employees due to the need to attend to mental and physical concerns.
Velma Gesimba
