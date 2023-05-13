Thank you, Joe Biden, for the great economic news: 253,000 jobs added, the lowest unemployment rate (3.4%) in 54 years, wages rising faster than in decades, a drop in inflation and more people (especially women) working than at any point in American history.

What does NOT matter is his age, stutters, gaffes, or polling numbers. What counts is his record of accomplishments. Biden is a proven transformational leader, fighting COVID, building our infrastructure and manufacturing, and addressing climate action with solar power.

At the border, he’s expedited asylum screenings, sent troops to support the Border Patrol, and set new rules requiring migrants to get prior authorization to reduce the number of border crossers.

He’ll protect Social Security, Medicare, voting rights, access to healthcare, public schools, and the right to safe and legal abortion.

America needs his experience, bipartisan spirit, and willingness to stand up to bullies. These reasons are why I will support Joe Biden for four more years.

Larry Bodine

Foothills