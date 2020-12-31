 Skip to main content
Letter: Four Words for 2020
As I try to sum up the year of 2020, I have four words that I have heard so much, that my right eye spasms every time I hear any one of them. I thought if I could use all four words in a sentence, it would be easier to live with of them in the New Year. So, here is my shot at dealing with the four words over running our brains in 2020:

"2020 was a year of unprecedented transparency and diversity of plant-based diets." I have already spent too much time dealing with those four words. I'm going to put them in check and hope that they each are all are associated with great outcomes in 2021.

Richard Bechtold

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

