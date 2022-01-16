 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Fox is not news
Re: the jan. 12 article "Fox News website pretends Capitol storming was a blip."

I couldn’t agree more with Thea Chalow’s opinion piece bemoaning FoxNews as a primary “news” source for millions of people. I have been chafing for months over the fact that the FCC actually allows Fox to use (and denigrate) the word “news” to refer to the tripe and outright lies that they deliver on a daily basis. I can think of several other words that would more appropriately describe the fakery and falsehoods they promote as journalism, but this is a family newspaper.

Marta Fahrenz

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

