I finally agree with Fox News, the indictment of Mr. Trump is unprecedented, but why? Because he is the first former President to allegedly commit crimes. He is absolutely innocent until proven guilty, like every other citizen. A grand jury approved the indictment, not the FBI, not The DOJ as many are screaming about. So let the system work. A judge or a jury will hear the case and decide the innocence or guilt of Mr. Trump. Until then let's just cool it and see what happens. I certainly do not know the facts, and neither does anyone else, including all the Republican politicians and news folks screaming about a witch hunt.