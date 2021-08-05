 Skip to main content
Letter: Fox News has sunk to new lows
Two of of faces of Fox News Carlson and Ingraham, have clearly sunk to new lows. Calling out the officers who protected the Capital and giving out mock awards for best performance is not only despicable but heartless and cruel. Have either of these white nationalist ever experienced real trauma. How did Carlson react when he was "ambushed" in a small store in Montana and told he was the worse person on earth. How about Ingraham, maybe when she was called a "Karen" or a person of white privilege. Carlson must be real dense as his son is a Capital staffer whose life the Capital Police helped protect on January 6.

While these smug self-righteous psychopaths were going on their rants, officers and many members of Congress and their staffers are still dealing with the stress and trauma of January 6

It is a false hope that Fox management would make those two walk back their words. In closing, Attacking those officers like that makes those people scum.

James Robinett

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

