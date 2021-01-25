 Skip to main content
Letter: FOX News lies foster division
The division in this country is based on two irreconcilable sets of data presented by Cable News organizations. One of those sets is factitious, and has been created by FOX News for an audience that already is biased against a unified and functional national government, and against the principle that the United States is truly and rightfully a composite of mixed races, religions, and cultures. Telling people what they want to hear, in order to gain a market share, is the lowest and most seditious form of greed. The Fairness Doctrine of 1949 prevented such false, biased reporting, but it was abolished by Reagan, who also vetoed a Democratic bill to try to reinstate it in 1987. FOX News emerged in the 1990's, and, on a national platform, has taken free "speech" to mean free "license to lie". If we are to "heal" as a country, people must be told the truth. It is only fair. FOX News should be held to a higher standard of truth.

Gina Buconocore

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

