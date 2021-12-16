 Skip to main content
Letter: Fox News Resignations
A recent New York Times article noted that Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, two Fox News contributors, were quitting the network after the airing of Tucker Carlson’s special “Patriot Purge.” The online special promoted an alternative history of the January 6th insurrection, of which Mr. Hayes stated about the show, “It will lead to violence.” Both Goldberg and Hayes displayed awareness that Fox News is culpable for the channel’s growing extremism and hyperpartisan reporting. If only their resignations could motivate other Fox News members and those Republicans who have aided and abetted irresponsible reporting to move in the direction of rational thought and factually-based decision-making rather than seeking monetary, political, and rating gains.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

