Letter: Fox News

Some of your readers appear to believe anyone who criticizes the current administration watches Fox News, implying they are red-necked morons. As a counterpoint, maybe those critics should remove their rose-colored glasses and watch a little Fox News, or at least do a modicum of independent research. They will find that the Afghanistan withdrawal was a total blunder, both in planning and the lasting effect. They will also find that the border fiasco was precipitated by the Biden invitation that the border was open and that current immigration laws will not be enforced. Shop anywhere and you will notice rising inflation. 10 million jobs are available but cannot be filled because the free-money policy of mother government has convinced many that government largess is more lucrative that actually working for a living. The President will not answer a question unless “they?” approves it and the Vice President is essentially in hiding. And things are just rosy?
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.