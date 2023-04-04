Reading about half way into it, I thought this must be a satire. How can anyone with a straight face call Fox News “informative” especially with its continuing claim that Trump won the ‘20 election even after numerous recounts and court decisions have discounted the election fraud claims. Even Rupert Murdock admitted to that false claim. Some Fox hosts have left due to sexual harassment claims and others left because they no longer respected the network. It’s one thing to have a network to espouse conservative views as was their original purpose, but now they spew out unsupported, beyond far left views that defy reality. It started when Trump came on the scene and Fox decided to cater to his followers to increase their ratings and ad income.My departed husband and I used to watch some Fox hosts , but all have left. I tried to be open and began to watch one show recently, but I couldn’t stomach the misinformation.