Letter: Fox-Not a news station

Re: the Dec. 16 article "Departures should concern Fox News viewers.'
Given recent flights of Chris Wallace, the Jonah Goldberg-Stephen Hayes duo and previously Shepard Smith, the misnamed Fox “News” has lost any pretense at its claim to be a news station. With Bret Baier a possible exception, from the three morning bobbleheads to the evening shrill ideologues it’s blatant extremist propaganda, science denial, public health misinformation and outright lies about January 6th nearly all day every day. How long before Baier escapes the escalating craziness?
Remaining Fox personalities (all vaccinated via work mandate) spread COVID vaccine conspiracy theories that kill their acolytes daily - and many innocent family members and friends. Evidently their perks and multimillion dollar salaries trump any remaining humanity.
Beth Isabelle
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.