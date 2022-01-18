 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: FOX Not All Doom and Gloom
The incessant whining about FOX NEWS is laughable. NIelsen (December 2021) ranks them the #1 Cable News Show for the 6th year in a row, averaging 1.3 million viewers daily. FOX leads the key advertising demographic of 24-55 year olds with an average of 420,000 viewers compared to 140,000 (MSNBC) and 120,000 CNN.)

FOX bashers rant about "Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham" and have probably never watched the intelligent conversations and sense of humor provided by "The Five, Outnumbered, or Gutfeld!" You'll find that unlike your other news networks "real world news" the shows we enjoy always have guests with a variety of political views. I'm not a big fan of Laura, Sean or Tucker and prefer to change the channel and look for a good comedy to share a laugh with the family. We've found it's easy to do with knowledge of a TV remote!

Christopher Stauch

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

